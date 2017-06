Halloween Hoe-Down in Richmond

he festival will begin at 6:00pm and continue until 8:00pm. Free Activities include kids games and prizes, pumpkin painting, mini-pie eating contests (6:30pm, 6:50pm, 7:10pm, 7:30pm), chalk art contest, inflatables, a petting zoo, walk around characters, face painting, and more!

For more information call 859-623-8753.