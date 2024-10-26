× Expand La Grange Main Street Program Halloween-MAINia

FREE

An old-fashioned trick-or-treating experience along Main Street. Get into your favorite costume and head to La Grange’s historical Main Street district with a smile and a bag open for all the goodies the merchants will be handing out. Be sure to take time to shop, eat, and enjoy the museums and art galleries along the way. Candy exchange provided at the Welcome Center.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit http://touroldham.com/calendar/