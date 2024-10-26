Halloween-MAINia

to

La Grange KY Main Street 208 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

FREE

An old-fashioned trick-or-treating experience along Main Street. Get into your favorite costume and head to La Grange’s historical Main Street district with a smile and a bag open for all the goodies the merchants will be handing out. Be sure to take time to shop, eat, and enjoy the museums and art galleries along the way. Candy exchange provided at the Welcome Center.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit http://touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

La Grange KY Main Street 208 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Halloween-MAINia - 2024-10-26 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Halloween-MAINia - 2024-10-26 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Halloween-MAINia - 2024-10-26 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Halloween-MAINia - 2024-10-26 11:00:00 ical