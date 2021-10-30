× Expand La Grange Main Street Program Trick-or-Treaters on Main

Halloween MANIA

Saturday, October 30, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Join La Grange merchants for FREE trick-or-treating at participating businesses in Historic Downtown La Grange! Booths will be set up with activities for kids and the Candy Swap Shop for children who need to swap out their candy for other fun toys or trinkets. Come dressed in your favorite Halloween inspired costume. Participating businesses will have orange pumpkin signs in their store windows. Attendees start at the Welcome Center on Main Street where they will get a treat bag and sign up for door prizes.

This annual event is sponsored by the La Grange KY Main Street Program and local Downtown La Grange Merchants. The Candy Swap Shop hosted by Rainy Day Resale.

For more information: Contact La Grange KY Main Street Program at (502) 269-0126 or www.lagrangemainstreet.org.