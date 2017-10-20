Halloween in the Park
The whole weekend will be filled with fun and enjoyment for the whole family! Campers will receive a small Halloween treat upon arrival.
Activities include:
- Free ghost golf for when the full moon comes out!
- Campsite decorating contest – 1st place - 2 nights free camping, 2nd place - 1 night free camping, & 3rd place - Choice of free T-Shirt.
- Costume Contest for Children, Pets, & Adults - 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place winners.
- Pumpkin decorating contest – 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place winners.
- Golf cart decorating contest - 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place winners
- Trick or Treating for the kids camping. And much more!
***This is for registered campers only.
For more information call (270) 465-8255
Green River Lake State Park 179 Park Office Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718 View Map
