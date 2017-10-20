Halloween in the Park

Green River Lake State Park 179 Park Office Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Halloween in the Park

The whole weekend will be filled with fun and enjoyment for the whole family! Campers will receive a small Halloween treat upon arrival.

Activities include:

  • Free ghost golf for when the full moon comes out!
  • Campsite decorating contest – 1st place - 2 nights free camping, 2nd place - 1 night free camping, & 3rd place - Choice of free T-Shirt.
  • Costume Contest for Children, Pets, & Adults - 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place winners.
  • Pumpkin decorating contest – 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place winners.
  • Golf cart decorating contest - 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place winners
  • Trick or Treating for the kids camping. And much more!

***This is for registered campers only.

For more information call (270) 465-8255

Info

Kids & Family

(270) 465-8255

