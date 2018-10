Halloween Record Release Show

Villainous powerpop duo The Ex-Bombers (Charleston, IL) are bringing a brand new Halloween record and a full night of free music to Dry Ground Brewing Company. The night will also feature the hazy post-rock of one-man band Bowling Alone (DeKalb, IL). Join us for this festive and free one-time-only record release show!

For more information visit cavetone.com