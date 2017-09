Kooky Spooky Halloween Show with Wump Mucket Puppets

Join Witch Willie and her puppet pals for a SPOOK-tacular time with the story of "The Ghost Who Couldn't Say BOO!" and more. The performance takes place in NaturePlay@BCM. In case of rain, it moves inside. Free for BCM members; $5 for future members. Ft. Mitchell residents admitted free with proof of residency, courtesy of the city of Ft. Mitchell.

For more information visit bcmuseum.org