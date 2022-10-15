× Expand Oldham County Parks & Rec Halloween “Spooktacular”

FREE

Oldham County Parks & Rec will hold their annual FREE Halloween event in the lower parking lot at Wendell Moore Park on October 15. Trunk-or-Treating, hayrides, crafts, and games highlight the event. Treat bags are available for all kids to use for the trunk-or-treat. Be sure to wear your costume so you can parade around the event.

For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/