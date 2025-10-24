Halloween Spooky Tea at Art Center of the Bluegrass
to
Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Stacie Barton
Halloween Spooky Tea at Murrini Café is October 24
Join us for a hauntingly delightful evening at our Halloween Spooky Tea, starting at 7 PM! Indulge in an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches and sweets, all with a wickedly fun Halloween twist. As you sip your tea, listen in on spooky tales. It’s the ultimate blend of eerie and elegant – a tea party like no other! Don’t miss out on this fun Halloween-inspired tea!
For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org