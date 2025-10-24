Halloween Spooky Tea at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Join us for a hauntingly delightful evening at our Halloween Spooky Tea, starting at 7 PM! Indulge in an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches and sweets, all with a wickedly fun Halloween twist. As you sip your tea, listen in on spooky tales. It’s the ultimate blend of eerie and elegant – a tea party like no other! Don’t miss out on this fun Halloween-inspired tea!

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org

