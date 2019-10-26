Halloween Walk with the Animals

to Google Calendar - Halloween Walk with the Animals - 2019-10-26 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Halloween Walk with the Animals - 2019-10-26 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Halloween Walk with the Animals - 2019-10-26 12:00:00 iCalendar - Halloween Walk with the Animals - 2019-10-26 12:00:00

Salato WIldlife Education Center 1 Sportsman’s Lane, Kentucky 40601

Halloween Walk with the Animals

This kid-safe Trick-or-Treat event will be taking place on Saturday Oct. 26, 2019 from 12-4 PM at the Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Kids from Frankfort and surrounding counties dress up in their best Halloween attire to take a walk on the wild side! The kids will receive a treat bag to collect candy and a passport which they will take to each of the indoor and outdoor animal booths to receive a treat (or trick!), learn a little about and meet our animals. They will also enjoy a hay maze, face painting, photo booth and a fishing booth.

Cost is $5 per person (ages 2+), and membership holders get in free

For more information call (502) 564-7863 or visit kentuckywildlife.com/Salato-Halloween-walk-with-animals

Info

Salato WIldlife Education Center 1 Sportsman’s Lane, Kentucky 40601 View Map
Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
to Google Calendar - Halloween Walk with the Animals - 2019-10-26 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Halloween Walk with the Animals - 2019-10-26 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Halloween Walk with the Animals - 2019-10-26 12:00:00 iCalendar - Halloween Walk with the Animals - 2019-10-26 12:00:00