Adopt Me! Bluegrass Pet Rescue Halloweenie Walk at the Maples Park

FREE/Donations accepted.

Visit the Maples Park in Crestwood with your pooch for the 4th annual Halloweenie Walk on October 12th from 5:30 – 8 pm. Fun, free family activities include adoptable dog & puppy Meet and Greet, a walk through the park with Treat Stations, merchandise, Food Trucks, Face Painting by Whet Your Palette, music by DJ Shouse, Duckie Dive and more. Dress up encouraged. All proceeds will help the non-profit AdoptMe! Bluegrass Pew Rescue continue to place companion animals into loving, committed homes and educate the community to make a positive impact on pet overpopulation.

For more information call (717) 808-1303 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/