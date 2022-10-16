× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Halloweenie Walk in the Maples Park

FREE admission

Enjoy a leisurely walk through the Maples Park in Crestwood for animal lovers and their animals. Collect treats (no tricks!) along the path from event sponsors and have lunch as one of the food trucks at the event. No fee but you can help Adopt Me! Bluegrass Pet Rescue raise funds and win the chance to name a puppy by going to the website and: donating to the main page or to a friend, create our own Pledge Page (scroll down and click Add Participant), or become a Sponsor – 3 event sponsorship levels. Adopt Me! Bluegrass Pet Rescue is an Oldham County, KY all-volunteer, non-profit based animal rescue organization that works to place companion animals into loving, committed homes and educate the community to make a positive impact on pet overpopulation.

For more information call (717) 808-1303 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/