Hamcrafted: Cure Your Own Country Ham Workshop

Copper & Kings 1111 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Hamcrafted: Cure Your Own Country Ham Workshop

Join us for this Cured & Crafted Workshop on the second floor gallery of Copper & Kings. Steve Coomes & Steve Makk will lead a seminar where guests will learn how to prepare a Kentucky Country Ham for curing, followed by a small pairing exercise where Steve will pair some fine country ham with Copper & Kings American Brandy.

Tickets are $15 each, and include a welcome cocktail, seminar, and American Brandy & Kentucky Country Ham pairing.

Signed copy of Steve Coomes' book "Country Ham: A Southern Tradition Of Hogs, Salt & Smoke" will be available for purchase for $20 at the workshop.

6:00pm: Welcome by Head Distiller Brandon O’Daniel

6:15 - 6:45pm: The History & Heritage of A Worldclass Southern Tradition led by Steve Coomes

7:00 - 7:30pm: Preparation & Curing Process of Country Ham and hand-on demonstration led by Steve Makk

7:30pm - 8:00pm: Country Ham & American Brandy pairing with Steve Coomes & Brandon O’Daniel

8:00pm - 9:00pm: Cash Bar & Socializing

For more information call 502-561-0267 or visit copperandkings.com/

Copper & Kings 1111 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
502-561-0267
