Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series

Join the Oldham County History Center for "Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series". Instructor Amy Leibert will lead "Hearth Cooking" and participants will learn the basics of hearth cooking and then sample what they make! $40 members/$45 non-members. Registration required, space is limited. To register please call 502.222.0826.

For more information call (502) 222-0286 or visit oldhamkyhistory.com