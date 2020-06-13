Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series

to Google Calendar - Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series - 2020-06-13 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series - 2020-06-13 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series - 2020-06-13 11:00:00 iCalendar - Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series - 2020-06-13 11:00:00

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series

Join the Oldham County History Center for "Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series". Instructor Amy Leibert will lead "Hearth Cooking" and participants will learn the basics of hearth cooking and then sample what they make! $40 members/$45 non-members. Registration required, space is limited. To register please call 502.222.0826.

For more information call (502) 222-0286 or visit oldhamkyhistory.com

Info

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031 View Map
Crafts, History, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series - 2020-06-13 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series - 2020-06-13 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series - 2020-06-13 11:00:00 iCalendar - Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series - 2020-06-13 11:00:00