Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series

Join the Oldham County History Center for "Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series". In "Basic Book Binding" instructor Brandon Vigliarolo will discuss the history and process of book binding then lead participants through crafting their own handmade blank book with marbled cover. Space is limited. $45 members/$50 non-members. Registration required. Please call 502.222.0826.

For more information call (502) 222-0286 or visit oldhamkyhistory.com