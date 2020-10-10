Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series

Join the Oldham County History Center for "Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series". Instructor Bethany Meacham will lead "Intro to Handlettering". This fun and interactive class teaches the basics of hand-lettering and includes Meacham's 60 page spiral-bound Intro to Handlettering workbook. Space is limited. $55 members/$60 non-members. Registration required. Please call 502.222.0826.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamkyhistory.com