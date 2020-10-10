Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series

Join the Oldham County History Center for "Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series". Instructor Bethany Meacham will lead "Intro to Handlettering". This fun and interactive class teaches the basics of hand-lettering and includes Meacham's 60 page spiral-bound Intro to Handlettering workbook. Space is limited. $55 members/$60 non-members. Registration required. Please call 502.222.0826.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamkyhistory.com

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031 View Map
Crafts, Education & Learning, History
502.222.0826
