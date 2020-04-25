Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Join the Oldham County History Center for "Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series". Instructor Melvin Rowe will lead "Leatherworking: Making Moccasins" and participants will craft their own handmade, stitched leather moccasins. Space is limited. $55 members/$60 non-members. Registration required. Please call 502.222.0826.
For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org
Crafts, History, Kids & Family