Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series

Join the Oldham County History Center for "Handcrafted! Historic Trade Workshop Series". Instructor Melvin Rowe will lead "Leatherworking: Making Moccasins" and participants will craft their own handmade, stitched leather moccasins. Space is limited. $55 members/$60 non-members. Registration required. Please call 502.222.0826.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org