Handcrafting Traditional Mountain Banjos

Calling all fans of traditional Appalachian music! Join us for this special 2-day workshop event with professional woodworker and sculptor J. Daniel Graham. Participants will go behind the scenes at KHS to see examples of traditional techniques used to create Appalachian musical instruments. Graham will then guide the class in assembling their own mountain banjos using a variety of Kentucky hardwoods. We’ll finish the workshop by playing our new banjos together in a group lesson, taught by Georgetown musician John Ryster. No woodworking experience is necessary and all materials will be provided! Price also includes snacks and soft drinks throughout the workshop, as well as a boxed lunch on Saturday (see options below). Come join the fun!

For ages 18+, but those ages 13-17 are welcome when accompanied by an adult.

Date: Saturday, November 16, 9 am – 5 p.m. & Sunday, November 17, 1 – 5 p.m.

Instructor: J. Daniel Graham, Professor of Art, Georgetown College

Cost: $275 per participant; $255 for KHS members. Price includes museum admission, all materials, a boxed lunch and snacks. Registration and prepayment are required by October 31.

Registration and prepayment are required by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 31. Class will be limited to 12 participants. Call 502-782-8118 or email KHSeducation@ky.gov.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit http://history.ky.gov/