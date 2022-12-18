A Handeful of Christmas Delights – Regina Coeli

The Center for Old Music in the New World and Musick’s Company present A Handeful of Christmas Delights – Regina Coeli, Sunday Dec 18th at 7:30 pm at St Michael’s Episcopal Church. Join us for a celebration of sacred and secular holiday music from the 12th through the 17th century including works by Hildegard von Bingen, Isabella Leonarda, and Hammerschmidt. Admission by donation. 2025 Bellefonte Dr. Lexington, KY.

For more information visit centerforoldmusic.org

