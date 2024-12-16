× Expand Laura Mentor Winter Concert

A Handefull of Christmas Delights – Music from Northern Europe

The Center for Old Music in the New World and Musick’s Company present A Handefull of Christmas Delights – Music from Northern Europe, Monday Dec 16th at 7:30 pm at our NEW location – Crestwood Christian Church. Join us for a celebration of sacred and secular holiday pieces from the 13th through the 19th century including Scottish, Irish, and Danish music as well as works by Buxtehude, Byrd, Weelkes, and others. Admission by minimum donation of $15/adults, $10/students. 1882 Bellefonte Dr. Lexington, KY.

For more information visit http://centerforoldmusic.org