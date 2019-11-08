Händel and the Mad King

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Operatic bass Curtis Streetman, presents an evening of diverse vocal chamber music benefiting the arts nonprofit ArtsBridge.

The Lyric Nov. 8, 7:30p

Tickets $15

For more information call (859) 280-2218 or visit lexingtonlyric.com

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music
