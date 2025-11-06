× Expand Victoria Sullivan CFOM Logo

Handful of Christmas Delights from Appalachia

Mark your calendars for Musick's Company's annual Christmas program on Monday December 15th at 7:30pm at Crestwood Church. We will be presenting a very special Handful of Christmas Delights from Appalachia and the American South, featuring heartwarming and hauntingly beautiful rural tunes, Southern Harmony shape note singing, simple hymns from Pleasant Hill KY Shakers and music by Kentucky composer John Jacob Niles. A must-see concert this Christmas season! Admission by suggested donation of $15. 1882 Bellefonte Dr. Lexington, KY.

For more information visit centerforoldmusic.org