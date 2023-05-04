Handmade Creations - Derby Fascinators at Oldham County Public Library

to

Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky

Handmade Creations Derby Fascinators

FREE

Learn how to make your own Fascinator for Derby or any occasion out of headbands. Please bring any material that you would like to use for your Fascinator. Headbands and a variety of material will be provided.

For more information, please call 502.222.9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Crafts, Education & Learning, Workshops
502.222.9713
