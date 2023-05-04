Handmade Creations - Derby Fascinators at Oldham County Public Library
to
Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
×
Oldham County Public Library, La Grange Branch
Handmade Creations Derby Fascinators
Handmade Creations Derby Fascinators
FREE
Learn how to make your own Fascinator for Derby or any occasion out of headbands. Please bring any material that you would like to use for your Fascinator. Headbands and a variety of material will be provided.
For more information, please call 502.222.9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
Crafts, Education & Learning, Workshops