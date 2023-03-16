Handmade Creations: Feeding the Birds - Oldham County

to

Oldham County Public Library 6720 KY-146 , Kentucky 40014

Handmade Creations: Feeding the Birds

FREE

Join Oldham County Public Library staff at the La Grange Branch as they make small bird feeders for everyone’s feathered friends.

For more information, please call 502.222.9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Oldham County Public Library 6720 KY-146 , Kentucky 40014
Crafts, Education & Learning, Parents
502.222.9713
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Handmade Creations: Feeding the Birds - Oldham County - 2023-03-16 11:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Handmade Creations: Feeding the Birds - Oldham County - 2023-03-16 11:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Handmade Creations: Feeding the Birds - Oldham County - 2023-03-16 11:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Handmade Creations: Feeding the Birds - Oldham County - 2023-03-16 11:30:00 ical