Handmade Creations: Feeding the Birds - Oldham County
to
Oldham County Public Library 6720 KY-146 , Kentucky 40014
×
Oldham County Public Library
Handmade Creations: Feeding the Birds
Handmade Creations: Feeding the Birds
FREE
Join Oldham County Public Library staff at the La Grange Branch as they make small bird feeders for everyone’s feathered friends.
For more information, please call 502.222.9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Oldham County Public Library 6720 KY-146 , Kentucky 40014
Crafts, Education & Learning, Parents