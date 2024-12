× Expand Oldham County Public Library Handmade Creations-No Sew Fleece Scarves

Handmade Creations-No Sew Fleece Scarves

FREE/For Adults.

Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, La Grange Branch to make fleece scarves with no sewing involved.

For more information call (502) 222-9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/