Handmade Creations Painted Snowman - Oldham County Public Library

Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky

Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, LaGrange Branch, to learn how to paint on canvas. Scene will depict a happy snowman as the main character.

FREE

For more information, please call 502.222.9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family, Parents, Workshops
502.222.9713
