Handmade Creations Painted Snowman - Oldham County Public Library
to
Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
×
Oldham County Public Library
Handmade Creations Painted Snowman
Handmade Creations Painted Snowman - Oldham County Public Library
Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, LaGrange Branch, to learn how to paint on canvas. Scene will depict a happy snowman as the main character.
FREE
For more information, please call 502.222.9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family, Parents, Workshops