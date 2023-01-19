Handmade Creations Painted Snowman - Oldham County Public Library

× Expand Oldham County Public Library Handmade Creations Painted Snowman

Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, LaGrange Branch, to learn how to paint on canvas. Scene will depict a happy snowman as the main character.

FREE

For more information, please call 502.222.9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/