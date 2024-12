× Expand Oldham County Public Library, La Grange Branch Handmade Creations-Sock Snowman

Handmade Creations-Sock Snowman

FREE/For Adults.

Get your creative juices flowing and some DIY ideas for fun crafts. Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, La Grange Branch for this fun craft.

For more information call (502) 222-9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/