Handmade Creations Winter Wind Chimes at Oldham County Public Library
Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
Handmade Creations Winter Wind Chimes at Oldham County Public Library
Decorate the outside of your house by making your very own handcrafted wind chime with staff at the Oldham County Public Library, LaGrange Branch. While you sit inside where it’s warm and cozy, you can watch and listen to the chimes as it snows.
For questions please contact Tammy at tammyf@oldhampl.org or 502.222.9713, ext 341. FREE.
