Handmade Creations Winter Wreaths at Oldham County Public Library

Come together for an experience to make new friends while being crafty at the Oldham County Public Library/La Grange Branch. Even though the holidays are over, you can make a nice wreath to perk up your door for the rest of the winter.

For questions contact Tammy at tammyf@oldhampl.org or 502.222.9713, ext 341.