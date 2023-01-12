Handmade Creations Winter Wreaths at Oldham County Public Library
Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
Handmade Creations Winter Wreaths at Oldham County Public Library
Come together for an experience to make new friends while being crafty at the Oldham County Public Library/La Grange Branch. Even though the holidays are over, you can make a nice wreath to perk up your door for the rest of the winter.
For questions contact Tammy at tammyf@oldhampl.org or 502.222.9713, ext 341.
