Horses and hands, verses and feet. The University of Louisville is issuing a call to the poets to enter the starting gate for the inaugural “Hands and Feet: A Poetry Derby,” set for April 22 at the Kentucky Derby Museum.

“The Poetry Derby prioritizes a playful approach to language and form, capitalizing on the fact that horses are measured in hands and poems are traditionally measured in feet,” said Kristi Maxwell, the UofL assistant professor of English organizing the competition.

“In keeping with the horsey theme, participants will write modified sonnets of 16 lines (rather than 14) as a nod to the average height of thoroughbreds, which is 16 hands. That said, the poems’ contents do not have to be horse-themed.”

Entries can be sent by email tokentuckypoetryderby@gmail.com or mail to Poetry Derby, c/o Kristi Maxwell, 315 Bingham Humanities Building, 2216 S. First St., University of Louisville, Louisville KY 40292, with a postmark between March 1 and 15.

For more information call 502-852-0504