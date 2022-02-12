Hands-on Grafting Workshop – In-Person

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Grafting Workshop

$50-$60 per person

Part art, part science, grafting is one of the more mysterious plant production techniques. But it’s only mysterious because so few people have the experience and know how to teach others. Well, this is your chance. Chris and Michael Summers will talk about the process, the plants and the tools of grafting. Then they’ll guide you through an afternoon of hands-on grafting for some very cool and unusual evergreens. And once you’ve done the grafting, you’ll take a few of your newly grafted evergreens home to grow in your own garden.

Please keep in mind that all ticket purchases are final sale. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable. All programs and events are rain or shine.

For our in-person programs and events, entry is limited to one person (whether adult or child) per ticket. Please purchase enough tickets for your guest count; extra guests without tickets will not be allowed entry. For our virtual workshops, a ticket purchase allows for one login; multiple people may watch the one login together.

