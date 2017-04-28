Hands on Workshops: Celebrating Spring in Berea, KY

Spring in Kentucky has always been a magical time. From the Kentucky Derby to the blooming of the redbuds, and we want to make it even better. Berea Tourism invites you to join us April 8-9 and 28-30, 2017 for a new HOW series featuring some of our favorite local artists!

Choose to decorate a cake with Doodlebug Cakes or blow a glass mint julep cup, a garden globe or more at Weston Glass Studio. Learn to work with metal as you create fashionable copper bracelets at Gastineau Studio. Grow your blacksmithing skills with Jeff Farmer as you forge a vine letter opener and a leaf keyring, a set of three hooks or a camp knife. Craft springtime mead with Jereme Zimmerman, recreate a beautiful Kentucky sunset in acrylics with Gina Dittmeier, upcycle a bourbon barrel for a cobweb broom with Justin Burton or build a wind art whirly-bird with woodworker, Tim Wade. Workshops are already beginning to fill up, make sure to sign up soon.

For more information visit visitberea.com