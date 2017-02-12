Hands on Workshops (HOW) for Valentine's Day

Looking for something creative to do with your Valentine? Look no further. Berea’s outstanding artists and craftspeople have an array of Hands on Workshop offerings to get your creative juices flowing, this February 11th and 12th.

You can: have a hot date at the Weston Glass Studio while you craft a hand formed glass heart paperweight or an abstract bubble trap paperweight; sweep your valentine off their feet in a traditional broom making class at Gallery 123; learn the art of needle felting or spin your own yarn at Fiber Frenzy; make mead for your Viking sweetie using natural herbs at Herb and Willow or make the sweetest Valentine’s day gift you could ever give or receive in the “Bee My Valentine Cake Decorating Class” with two time Food Network Cake Wars champion, Meghan Smith of Doodlebug Cakes. These workshops range in length from one hour to three hours. All materials and supplies are included in the registration fee.

For more information visit visitberea.com.