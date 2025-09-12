× Expand Capacity Contemporary Hannah Johnston @ Capacity Contemporary

Hannah Johnston | Echoes of Heirlooms Art Exhibition

Please join us for the public opening reception of our next art exhibition, Hannah Johnston | Echoes of Heirlooms: Honoring Keepsakes on Friday, September 12th from 5:30-7:30 PM.

Then exhibition is on view from 9/12-9/28/25 !

For more information call 502-694-8972 or visit capacitycontemporary.com