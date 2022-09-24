Hanson Fall Cruise-In
to
100 Factory Outlet Dr. 100 Factory Outlet Dr., Hanson, Kentucky 42413
The Hanson Fall Cruise-In will be held on Sept. 24th!
All makes and models are welcome! The car show is FREE.
Food trucks are welcome, just stop by city hall the day prior to the event!
Two trophies will be given out, the people’s choice & mayor’s choice!
For more information follow on Facebook: Hanson Fall Cruise-In
