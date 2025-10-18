Hanson Lions Club Fall Street Festival
Downtown Hanson 30 Sunset Road, Hanson, Kentucky 42413
Hanson Lions Club Fall Street Festival
Don't miss the fun in downtown Hanson during the Fall Street Festival! Crafts and Vintage Items Sale, Kids Zone with Bounce Houses, Petting Zoo, Car Cruise-In, Karaoke, Beer Garden, Food Trucks and much more.
The Craft Vintage Item spaces are available for $25.00 each.
For more information call Teresa Anthony at 828-230-6501.
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor