Hanson Spring Cruise-In

to

100 Factory Outlet Dr. 100 Factory Outlet Dr., Hanson, Kentucky 42413

Hanson Spring Cruise-In

All makes, models, and years are welcome. There will be door prizes given away every 30 minutes. Two people's choice awards will be given out at 10:30 am. Free donuts while supplies last!

(Rain Date: 4/29 same time and location.)

For more information, please call 270.584.4880

Info

100 Factory Outlet Dr. 100 Factory Outlet Dr., Hanson, Kentucky 42413
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
270.584.4880
to
Google Calendar - Hanson Spring Cruise-In - 2023-04-22 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hanson Spring Cruise-In - 2023-04-22 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hanson Spring Cruise-In - 2023-04-22 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hanson Spring Cruise-In - 2023-04-22 08:00:00 ical