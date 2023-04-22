Hanson Spring Cruise-In
100 Factory Outlet Dr. 100 Factory Outlet Dr., Hanson, Kentucky 42413
Hanson Spring Cruise-In
All makes, models, and years are welcome. There will be door prizes given away every 30 minutes. Two people's choice awards will be given out at 10:30 am. Free donuts while supplies last!
(Rain Date: 4/29 same time and location.)
For more information, please call 270.584.4880
