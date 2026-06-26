Hansons Lions Club Fall Street Festival

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Downtown Hanson 30 Sunset Road, Hanson, Kentucky 42413

Hansons Lions Club Fall Street Festival

Annual Fall Street Festival with a street full of crafters, live bands, Karaoke, Bounce Houses, Food Trucks, Hayrides, Kid Crafts & MORE

The Craft/Vintage Item spaces are available for $25.00 each.  

Call Teresa Anthony at 828-230-6501 for more info.

Info

Downtown Hanson 30 Sunset Road, Hanson, Kentucky 42413
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
828-230-6501
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