Hansons Lions Club Fall Street Festival
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Downtown Hanson 30 Sunset Road, Hanson, Kentucky 42413
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Hanson Lions Club
Street Fest Flyer
Hansons Lions Club Fall Street Festival
Annual Fall Street Festival with a street full of crafters, live bands, Karaoke, Bounce Houses, Food Trucks, Hayrides, Kid Crafts & MORE
The Craft/Vintage Item spaces are available for $25.00 each.
Call Teresa Anthony at 828-230-6501 for more info.
Info
Downtown Hanson 30 Sunset Road, Hanson, Kentucky 42413
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor