Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Happy Feet Sweet Feet Annual Fall Fundraiser

Happy Feet’s annual fall fundraising event includes food by Catering & Creations, Purple Toad Winery, a silent auction, and music by LTD Sound & Lights.

Hopkins County Happy Feet provides a new name brand pair of athletic shoes to Hopkins County students in need.

For more information call (270) 836-2930. 

Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
