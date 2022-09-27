× Expand Happy Feet Sweet Feet Annual Fall Fundraiser Happy Feet Sweet Feet Annual Fall Fundraiser

Happy Feet Sweet Feet Annual Fall Fundraiser

Happy Feet’s annual fall fundraising event includes food by Catering & Creations, Purple Toad Winery, a silent auction, and music by LTD Sound & Lights.

Hopkins County Happy Feet provides a new name brand pair of athletic shoes to Hopkins County students in need.

For more information call (270) 836-2930.