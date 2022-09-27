Happy Feet Sweet Feet Annual Fall Fundraiser
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Happy Feet’s annual fall fundraising event includes food by Catering & Creations, Purple Toad Winery, a silent auction, and music by LTD Sound & Lights.
Hopkins County Happy Feet provides a new name brand pair of athletic shoes to Hopkins County students in need.
For more information call (270) 836-2930.
