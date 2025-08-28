× Expand HAPPY FIRST BIRTHDAY HIGH STAKES ROOFTOP! HAPPY FIRST BIRTHDAY HIGH STAKES ROOFTOP!

Join us as we celebrate our 1st Birthday- ROOFTOP STYLE!

Enjoy live music, raffle prizes, and more surprises for all of our friends who've been with us since day one! Let's raise a glass to an unforgettable first year - and many more to come!

$1.00 specials all evening!

Tito's & Soda's

Beers & Seltzers

Oyster shooters and other special shareable bites!

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com