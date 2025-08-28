HAPPY FIRST BIRTHDAY HIGH STAKES ROOFTOP!
to
Tempo by Hilton 710 E Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
HAPPY FIRST BIRTHDAY HIGH STAKES ROOFTOP!
HAPPY FIRST BIRTHDAY HIGH STAKES ROOFTOP!
HAPPY FIRST BIRTHDAY HIGH STAKES ROOFTOP!
Join us as we celebrate our 1st Birthday- ROOFTOP STYLE!
Enjoy live music, raffle prizes, and more surprises for all of our friends who've been with us since day one! Let's raise a glass to an unforgettable first year - and many more to come!
$1.00 specials all evening!
Tito's & Soda's
Beers & Seltzers
Oyster shooters and other special shareable bites!
For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com