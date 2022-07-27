Happy Hour at the Louisville Zoo

Join us for a NEW after-hours Zoo event!

Enjoy exclusive keeper talks and animal interactions in the Zoo’s Islands exhibit space. Tickets include entry, tasty appetizers, and 2 drink tickets redeemable for beer, wine, or refreshing specialty cocktail. Additional food and beverages will available for purchase.

This event is for guests age 21 and older. No children will be admitted.

Tickets are $35 each.

Ticket admits one guest on the date and time specified. Sorry, there are no refunds, rainchecks, or discounts offered for this special experience.

For more information, please visit louisvillezoo.org/event/summer-happy-hour/