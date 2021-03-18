Happy Hour with the Arts

Join us for Happy Hour with the Arts launching the 2021 Fund for the Arts campaign!

The virtual campaign launch party will feature exciting visits with local artists Ciara LeRoy (Pretty Strange

Design) and LaVon Van Williams Jr., a special performance by cellist Ben Sollee, and a how-to on mastering your cocktails skills from Shannon Arvin and Rob Samuels of Maker's Mark.

Bringing it all together is your Happy Hour In a Box! The fabulous folks at DaRae & Friends have created a French bistro-inspired plate...no Happy Hour is complete without hors d'oeuvres! And to get you in the mood, Maker's Mark's Rob Samuels and Keeneland's Shannon Arvin will guide you in crafting the LexArts version of the Keeneland Breeze, all served up in a commemorative Maker's Mark Mile glass!

The deadline to order your Happy Hour in a Box is 5pm, Monday, March 15. Your order will be available for curbside pickup between the hours of 11am and 4pm on Thursday, March 18 at ArtsPlace, 161 North Mill.

For more information visit LexArts.org/Support/HappyHour