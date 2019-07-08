Hardin County Community Fair & Horse Show

Maybe you remember going to the fair every summer with your family. Maybe you don’t. Maybe you didn’t have that opportunity. Don’t waste any more time, get yourself out to the Hardin County Fair this summer. Come and stroll back in time with the truck and tractor pulls, demolition derby, the horse show, and the petting farm . . . just to name a few of the attractions.

The fair gets bigger and better each year. Don’t miss all the new rides on the Midway, the different pageants, 4-H judging or the Horse Show. Of course, let’s be honest, what would a fair be without the food? Funnel cake, cotton candy, barbecue, burgers, hot dogs. We could go on and on, but what would be the point, food doesn’t get any better than it is at The Fair!

For more information call (270) 735-2302 or visit hardincofair.com