Hardin County Fair & Horse Show

Hardin County Fairgrounds 5617 South Dixie Highway, Glendale, Kentucky 42740

Hardin County Fair & Horse Show

The 2017 Hardin County Fair & Horse Show will be July 10-15th.

Admission is $10.00 per person and includes all rides and shows

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. each day and the Midway opens at 6:00 p.m. each day.

Fair hours vary by day, be sure to check schedule for specific event times.

For more information call (270) 369-8406 or visit hardincofair.com

Hardin County Fairgrounds 5617 South Dixie Highway, Glendale, Kentucky 42740 View Map

270-369-8406

