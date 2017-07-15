Hardin County Fair & Horse Show
The 2017 Hardin County Fair & Horse Show will be July 10-15th.
Admission is $10.00 per person and includes all rides and shows
Gates open at 4:00 p.m. each day and the Midway opens at 6:00 p.m. each day.
Fair hours vary by day, be sure to check schedule for specific event times.
For more information call (270) 369-8406 or visit hardincofair.com
Info
Hardin County Fairgrounds 5617 South Dixie Highway, Glendale, Kentucky 42740 View Map
