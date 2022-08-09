Hardin's Creek Bourbon Dinner
North of Bourbon 935 Goss Ave, Kentucky 40217
North of Bourbon
Hardin's Creek Bourbon Dinner
Join North of Bourbon for this amazing event featuring Jim Beam Master Distiller Freddie Noe!
Guests will enjoy a multi-course dinner with beverage pairings for each course, including the newly-released Hardin’s Creek Jacob’s Well and Colonel James B. Beam bourbons. This is the first dinner by Jim Beam that features a limited product.
Master Distiller Freddie Noe will be on-hand to talk about the bourbons and the Jim Beam legacy.
North of Bourbon Executive Chef Lawrence Weeks will create a deep South inspired menu that blends bourbon country with Bourbon street. Chef Lawrence Weeks serves seasonal cuisine inspired by the team’s Louisiana and Mississippi roots with a focus on local and artisan ingredients, explored through the lens of Weeks’ own Creole and Cajun background.
The Aug. 9 Hardin’s Creek bourbon dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. with a welcome cocktail and grazing plates, with the first course served at 7.
Tickets are $150 (includes tax and gratuity). Tickets can be purchased by calling 502.749.3305 or emailing northofbourbon@gmail.com.
For more information, please call 502.749.3305