Join North of Bourbon for this amazing event featuring Jim Beam Master Distiller Freddie Noe!

Guests will enjoy a multi-course dinner with beverage pairings for each course, including the newly-released Hardin’s Creek Jacob’s Well and Colonel James B. Beam bourbons. This is the first dinner by Jim Beam that features a limited product.

Master Distiller Freddie Noe will be on-hand to talk about the bourbons and the Jim Beam legacy.

North of Bourbon Executive Chef Lawrence Weeks will create a deep South inspired menu that blends bourbon country with Bourbon street. Chef Lawrence Weeks serves seasonal cuisine inspired by the team’s Louisiana and Mississippi roots with a focus on local and artisan ingredients, explored through the lens of Weeks’ own Creole and Cajun background.

The Aug. 9 Hardin’s Creek bourbon dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. with a welcome cocktail and grazing plates, with the first course served at 7.

Tickets are $150 (includes tax and gratuity). Tickets can be purchased by calling 502.749.3305 or emailing northofbourbon@gmail.com.

For more information, please call 502.749.3305