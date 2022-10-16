× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Hardy Orange Marmalade with Garden Girl Whitney Powers

Hardy Orange Marmalade with Garden Girl Whitney Powers – In-Person Workshop

$45 – $55 per person

Garden Girl Whitney Powers returns to Yew Dell with another hands-on workshop, where participants leave with a jar of deliciousness tied to Yew Dell. This year, we’ll make Hardy Orange Marmalade with fruit grown onsite or very nearby.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/