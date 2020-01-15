Harlem Globetrotters at CFSB Arena in Murray

We’re pushing the limits of basketball and having even more fun. Don’t miss the one and only Harlem Globetrotters in an all-new tour. There will be new high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts, a new record-breaking attempt and unforgettable family moments.

For more information call (270) 809-5577 or visit cfsbcenter.com