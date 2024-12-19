The Harmony Baptist Church Ladies Auxiliary Christmas Jubilee

to

Barn Lot Theater 207 South Main Street, Edmonton, Kentucky 42129

Pastor Bobby has come to Harmony just in time for the 25th Annual Harmony Baptist Church Christmas Jubilee. As the town readies for the celebration, things start to fall apart. No one can decide who will play the angel in the pageant, the star on the Christmas tree won't light up, the fruitcake bake-off is a disaster, and, worst of all, the baby Jesus is missing. But as the town fights to hold on to their traditions, they learn that maybe "progress" isn't a dirty word.

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org

Rated PG

Info

Theater & Dance
to
to
