The Harmony Baptist Church Ladies Auxiliary Christmas Jubilee

Pastor Bobby has come to Harmony just in time for the 25th Annual Harmony Baptist Church Christmas Jubilee. As the town readies for the celebration, things start to fall apart. No one can decide who will play the angel in the pageant, the star on the Christmas tree won't light up, the fruitcake bake-off is a disaster, and, worst of all, the baby Jesus is missing. But as the town fights to hold on to their traditions, they learn that maybe "progress" isn't a dirty word.

Rated PG

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org