Harrods Creek Slave Cemetery Walk and Dinner Talk

Last year Governor Andy Beshear declared September in Kentucky as International Underground Railroad Month. The Oldham County History Center has two designations on the National Underground Railroad Network by the National Park Service, the Bibb Escapes/Gatewood Plantation and the J.C. Barnett Library & Archives. This year the history center is planning several activities to celebrate International Underground Railroad Month as follows:

Harrods Creek Slave Cemetery Walk and Dinner Talk, September 16, 2021 at 6 p.m.:

Morris Mount Roberts Fellowship Recipient Robert Bell will present his research “The 206 African American Union Soldiers from Oldham County” followed by dinner and a walk to the Harrods Creek Slave Cemetery. Bell’s research details the names, regiment and company of these soldiers who participated as Union soldiers in the Civil War. Many of the soldiers earned their freedom from enslavement as they mustered in the Union army. The lecture and dinner will be followed by a walk to a designated slave cemetery with over 20 unmarked graves of enslaved people from Oldham County. All participants must pre-register, $35 per person, includes participation in activities, dinner and wine, beer and non-alcoholic drinks.

Dedication of the Mount Parlor Exhibit at the J.C. Barnett Library & Archives with scheduled tours, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 beginning at 11 a.m.

In 2016, the J. Chilton Barnett Library & Archives of the Oldham County History Center was designated by the National Park Service on the National Underground Railroad Network. The building was once the home of James and Amanda Railey Mount who built and lived in the home from 1840 to 1888. James Mount was the local jailor for Oldham County and Amanda Mount’s great aunt, Jane Randolph Jefferson, was Thomas Jefferson’s mother. The Mounts were slave holders and their artifacts included slave ownership papers, bounty hunter documents and printed ads for slave escapes.

In Spring 2021, the Oldham County History Center designated a room in the J. Chilton Barnett Library & Archives as the Mount Parlor to educate visitors about the activities of the Mount family and enslaved people that lived in the household. Local interior designer Breck Morgan has carefully selected period furniture and artifacts from the museum collection, that help interpret the culture of families that lived in Oldham County during the Antebellum era. On September 25 the Mount Parlor will be dedicated and opened as a new exhibit at the Oldham County History Center. There is regular admission charge for visitors, $8 per person, $6 for students, veterans and seniors, under 4 is free. Members are free.

For more information call (502) 222-0286 or visit oldhamkyhistory.com